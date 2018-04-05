Tuffy Gosewisch: Released by Seattle
Gosewisch was released by the Mariners on Thursday.
Gosewisch failed to make the Opening Day roster with Seattle after joining the club in spring training as a non-roster invitee. The 34-year-old catcher will look to latch on with another organization, though he's likely headed for a reserve role on a Triple-A roster.
