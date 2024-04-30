The Brewers are expected to add Black to the roster prior to Tuesday's game against the Rays, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Black got off to a sluggish start at Triple-A Nashville this season but was hitting .328/.425/.612 with five home runs and three stolen bases across his last 17 games. The 23-year-old has plenty of past experience at second and third base but has been used almost exclusively at first base this season. That would seem to point to Black mostly being a threat to Jake Bauers' playing time, although it's possible the Brewers will use him some at third base, too. Black hit 18 homers and stole 55 bases between Double-A Biloxi and Nashville in 2023 and should be scooped up in most fantasy formats where he's available.