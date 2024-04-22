Black went 12-for-30 (.400) with two triples, two home runs, nine RBI, two steals and a 5:3 BB:K over his last seven games with Triple-A Nashville.

Black posted just a .684 OPS over his first 12 appearances of the season, but thanks to his hot streak that mark now sits at .902. A call-up seemingly is not imminent with the 23-year-old not yet on the 40-man roster and the Brewers getting adequate production at the corner infield spots. However, he remains one of Milwaukee's better prospects and owns a .928 OPS since reaching the Triple-A level in August of 2023.