The Brewers optioned Black to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

After being called up from Nashville last Tuesday, Black got a look in a near-everyday role, starting in five of the Brewers' ensuing seven games. However, the 23-year-old managed just five hits while striking out eight times in 22 at-bats in his first taste of the big leagues, prompting the Brewers to pull the plug on him with Christian Yelich (back) returning from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Black should continue to see regular playing time at Nashville and will likely be one of the top options for a call-up if the Brewers need an extra corner infielder at any point.