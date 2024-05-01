Black went 2-for-4 and scored a run during Tuesday's win over Tampa Bay.

Black was not in the Brewers' starting lineup Tuesday, but he ended up serving as the designated hitter for most of the game after Gary Sanchez (hamstring) was removed from the game in the first inning. Black doubled and singled in his first two MLB at-bats, and he was able to score his first run in the big leagues thanks to a fifth-inning Willy Adames homer. The 23-year-old infielder will likely see the field most often versus right-handed starters, though he showed he can hold his own against lefties Tuesday, as both of his hits Tuesday came off of southpaws.