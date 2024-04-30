The Brewers selected Black's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

After slashing .303/.393/.525 across 117 plate appearances this season at Triple-A, Black will officially come up from the minors to give the Brewers an additional option at first and third base. He will not start Tuesday's game against the Rays, as Rhys Hoskins and Joey Ortiz will get the nod at first and third base against left-hander Tyler Alexander, but the lefty-hitting Black figures to challenge Jake Bauers for starts at first base against right-handed starters. In order to make room for Black on the active roster, Owen Miller was optioned to Nashville and Wade Miley (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.