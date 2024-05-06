Black is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

After being called up from Triple-A Nashville last Tuesday, Black worked in a reserve role for his MLB debut that day but proceeded to start at first base or designated hitter in each of the Brewers' subsequent four contests. Black went 2-for-15 with seven strikeouts over those four starts, but the Brewers will likely give him some more time to right the ship as an everyday player, at least against right-handed pitching. The lefty-hitting Black will hit the bench against Royals southpaw Cole Ragans on Monday.