Brewers' Wade Miley: Signs minor-league deal with Brewers
Miley signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The deal guarantees Miley $2.5 million if he makes the major-league roster, and $5.7 million if he earns a rotation spot and reaches 29 starts. The 31-year-old is looking to bounce back after posting a career-worst 5.61 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 32 starts (157.1 innings) with the Orioles in 2017. He'll compete with Brandon Woodruff, Brent Suter, Junior Guerra and Yovani Gallardo for one of the team's final two rotation spots in spring training, though he could wind up in the bullpen if he doesn't break camp as a starter.
