Contreras went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Rays.
Contreras clubbed a monster 427-foot two-run home run in the fifth frame off Cooper Criswell as part of a four-run inning for the Brewers. However, the 25-year-old struck out twice Sunday, reaching that mark for the third time in his last four appearances. After slashing .278/.354/.506 with 20 homers with Atlanta last season, Contreras has touted a quieter .252/.342.405 slash line with four long balls across 36 games in 2023.
More News
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Heads to bench•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Slugs third homer•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Homers in three-hit game•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Gets day off Thursday•