Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Launches 20th homer

Grandal went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Twins.

His seventh-inning blast briefly gave the Brewers their first lead of the game, but Josh Hader quickly handed it back in the eighth. Grandal has now reached the 20-HR plateau for the fourth straight season, and his .253 batting average, .373 OBP and .849 OPS are the highest marks of his career since his 60-game rookie campaign in 2012.