Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Another rehab start scheduled

Wainwright (elbow) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Wainwright had only gotten up to 61 pitches in his most recent rehab start, so he'll need to keep increasing his pitch count if the Cardinals are considering using him in the rotation in September. If he does regain a starting role right away, he could be lined up to start Sept. 7 in Detroit.

