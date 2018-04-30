Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could be activated over weekend

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday that Wainwright (elbow) is progressing as expected and could be activated from the 10-day disabled list by the weekend, Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Mozeliak outlined Wainwright's schedule for the week, stating that the right-hander would play catch Monday and Tuesday before throwing a bullpen session Wednesday. If Wainwright experiences no issues with his elbow as he restarts his throwing program, he could be cleared to start a game in the Cardinals' series with the Cubs over the weekend or early next week in St. Louis' two-game set with the Twins. Jack Flaherty made a spot start in place of Wainwright on Saturday against the Pirates before being optioned to Triple-A Memphis afterward, an indication the Cardinals don't expect to require a fifth starter again until the 36-year-old comes off the DL.