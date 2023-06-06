Wainwright didn't factor in the decision against Texas on Monday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings.

This was by no means a virtuoso performance for the veteran, but he rebounded from a three-run second frame to give the Cardinals decent length and allow them to stay competitive. Wainwright needed 106 pitches to get through 5.1 innings, though he retired eight of the final 10 batters he faced to go out on a good note. The right-hander missed over the first month of the campaign due to a groin injury and hasn't quite found his footing since returning May 6, posting a 5.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB through 31.2 innings.