Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Nursing hamstring tightness

Wainwright was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs due to hamstring tightness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wainwright had to leave the game due to injury, though it remains to be seen if he'll be forced to miss any time while on the mend. He's likely headed for further testing.

