Reyes allowed one unearned run on three walks while striking out two batters in a loss to the Cubs in the second game on Monday's doubleheader.
Reyes couldn't find his command Monday, throwing just 10-of-24 pitches for strikes. Fortunately, he's still sporting a perfect 0.00 ERA in two appearances this season with five strikeouts.
