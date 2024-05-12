Kittredge (0-2) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk without striking out a batter in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Saturday versus the Brewers.

Kittredge allowed just one run over his first 13 appearances of the season, but he's now given up four runs across his last three outings to begin May. Rhys Hoskins tagged the reliever for a three-run home run in the seventh inning Saturday, giving Kittredge his second blown save and second loss of the campaign. The right-hander is at a still-solid 2.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB while adding 10 holds over 15.2 innings, but it appears his dominance from early in the season has given way to regression.