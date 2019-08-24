Knizer is 6-for-8 with three home runs, four RBI, a walk and five runs overall for Triple-A Memphis over his last two games.

That tally includes a 4-for-4, two-homer night Friday versus Omaha. The 24-year-old backstop slashed an unsightly .190/.261/.310 with the Cardinals during a 13-game cup of coffee earlier in the season, but he's hitting a solid .290 (9-for-31) since returning to the Redbirds on Aug. 12.