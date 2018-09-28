Norris was removed from Friday's outing against the Cubs with an apparent injury, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Per Brian Stull of WGNU 920 AM, Norris appeared to be reaching for his left hamstring, though the pitcher noted that he's been dealing with a hip issue recently, so the exact nature of his latest injury isn't known just yet. Expect an update on his status in the coming hours.