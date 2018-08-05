Cardinals' Bud Norris: Strikes out two for 21st save
Norris struck out two in a clean inning of work to earn his 21st save of the season Sunday against the Pirates.
Norris made quick work of the home team in this one, throwing seven of 11 pitches for strikes as he retired the side in order. He's been quite effective of late, tossing six consecutive scoreless innings to lower his ERA to a sharp 2.93. Norris is in the midst of a strong season as the Cards' full-time closer and should continue seeing save chances as they fight for playoff positioning in the second half.
