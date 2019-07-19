Hudson (9-4) got the win against the Reds on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two as the Cardinals won 7-4.

The 24-year-old continues to hold his own in his first full season as a starter, notching his third win in his last four starts in this contest. He's sporting a solid 3.57 ERA over 103.1 innings, although his 1.51 WHIP suggests he's probably a bit fortunate that number isn't a little higher. He'll take on the Pirates in his next start on the road on Tuesday.