Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter
Ponce de Leon will start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Ponce de Leon allowed just one run over four innings in his last outing Friday against the Mets, so even though he failed to work deep into the ballgame, the Cardinals have handed him at least one more start. Alex Reyes has been the other candidate to take the fifth spot in St. Louis' rotation, but he continues to struggle with his command at Triple-A Memphis.
