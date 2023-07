Carlson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

With Tommy Edman (wrist) recently moving to the injured list, Carlson has emerged as a near-everyday player in the outfield. Though he started in each of the previous six games while going 3-for-15 with a whopping eight walks, Carlson will get a breather Sunday as the Cardinals give a spot start to Alec Burleson in the corner outfield.