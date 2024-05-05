Carlson (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Carlson completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis and got through a workout at Busch Stadium on Saturday to clear the way for his season debut. The 25-year-old missed the first month-plus of the season with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. With Tommy Edman (wrist) still out, Carlson should see the bulk of the starts in center field for St. Louis. However, it's possible the club could ease him into a full-time role.