Carlson (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in center field and batting fifth Sunday against the White Sox.
The 25-year-old missed the first five weeks of the season due to a sprained left shoulder, but he's back with the Cardinals after going 3-for-11 with three walks and a solo homer during a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis. Carlson should step in as St. Louis' primary center fielder, at least until Tommy Edman (wrist) makes his own return from the injured list.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Will be activated Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: On verge of activation•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Set to play in outfield Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Beginning rehab assignment this week•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Could begin rehab assignment soon•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Participates in batting practice•