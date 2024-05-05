Carlson (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in center field and batting fifth Sunday against the White Sox.

The 25-year-old missed the first five weeks of the season due to a sprained left shoulder, but he's back with the Cardinals after going 3-for-11 with three walks and a solo homer during a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis. Carlson should step in as St. Louis' primary center fielder, at least until Tommy Edman (wrist) makes his own return from the injured list.