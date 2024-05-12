Carlson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

When he was activated from the 10-day injured list last Sunday, Carlson looked as though he would get a chance to start in center field on an every basis. However, just one week later, the Cardinals have seemingly pulled the plug on Carlson as their primary option in center, with either Mike Siani or Lars Nootbaar having drawn the last five starts at the position. Both of Carlson's two starts in the last five games came in right field, and he appears as though he could be relegated to a short-side platoon role.