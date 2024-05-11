Carlson is not in Saturday's lineup against the Brewers.
Matt Carpenter (oblique) was activated from the injured list and is starting at designated hitter Saturday while Alec Burleson starts in right field. Carlson may get most of his starts against lefties going forward if the Cardinals intend to typically deploy Carpenter and Burleson against righties.
