Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Carlson (shoulder) will take part in various drills before Saturday's game against the White Sox, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carlson was set to play for Triple-A Memphis over the weekend against Charlotte, but with the weekend games threatened by rain, the 25-year-old is with the big club instead. Carlson has played four games with Memphis in his rehab assignment, going 3-for-11 with a solo home run and three walks. He'll take fly balls, run bases and mimic right-handed at-bats in a cage Saturday, but he won't be activated.