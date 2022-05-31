Carlson (hamstring) felt good Tuesday after swinging and taking part in straight-ahead sprints Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson is just past the halfway point of what was originally expected to be a two-week absence with a torn hamstring. He'll run in arcs and sprint around the bases to further test his hamstring soon, at which point his expected return date should become clearer. He won't be back as soon as Friday, as he won't travel with the team to Chicago at the start of their weekend series, but it's possible he joins his teammates over the weekend.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Runs on field•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Could return in two weeks•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: MRI reveals low-grade tear•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Placed on IL•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Out Sunday, could be IL-bound•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Exits with hamstring injury•