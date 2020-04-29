Sosa would be highly likely to return to the big-league club if rosters were expanded to 30 players for the 2020 season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Goold provides his assessment on the versatile utility asset in a response to a reader question about what players the Cardinals might opt to carry were they afforded four extra spots to work with. Sosa makes the cut in Goold's eyes due to the 24-year-old's ability to fill in at shortstop and the fact he's already on the 40-man roster. Sosa has just 13 regular-season big-league plate appearances to his name, but he swatted a pair of doubles and home runs apiece during Grapefruit League play and generated a solid .291/.335/.466 line with 40 extra-base hits (18 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs) across 496 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis in 2019.