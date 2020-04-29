Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Likely beneficiary of larger roster
Sosa would be highly likely to return to the big-league club if rosters were expanded to 30 players for the 2020 season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Goold provides his assessment on the versatile utility asset in a response to a reader question about what players the Cardinals might opt to carry were they afforded four extra spots to work with. Sosa makes the cut in Goold's eyes due to the 24-year-old's ability to fill in at shortstop and the fact he's already on the 40-man roster. Sosa has just 13 regular-season big-league plate appearances to his name, but he swatted a pair of doubles and home runs apiece during Grapefruit League play and generated a solid .291/.335/.466 line with 40 extra-base hits (18 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs) across 496 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
32 boom-or-bust players
Some players look to be of a more hit-or-miss variety in 2020. Scott White singles out some...
-
Best, worst scenarios for all 30 teams
Want to get a sense of the range of outcomes for certain players? Scott White breaks it down...
-
48 amazing baseball stats
Yordan Alvarez did what? Mitch Garver was how good? Matthew Boyd's home run rate was how unprecedented?...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...