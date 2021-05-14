Flaherty (7-0) pitched six scoreless innings on four hits and two walks while striking out six, earning the win against the Brewers on Thursday.

Flaherty picked up his MLB-leading seventh win in his eighth start. The 25-year-old struggled on Opening Day, but he's been as good as anyone since then with a 1.47 ERA in his last 43 innings. He allowed just one home run in his last seven starts. The pitcher carries a 2.47 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 48 strikeouts through 47.1 innings. His next start is Wednesday against the Pirates.