Flaherty (0-3) was tagged with a loss after he pitched 6.2 innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters in Sunday's 9-3 defeat to Houston.

Flaherty opened Sunday's contest by firing five scoreless innings before Kyle Tucker launched a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning. The Astros scratched across another run on him in the seventh frame before the right-hander's day came to an end with two outs in the inning. The performance marked his third straight quality start and sixth of the season over eight outings. Flaherty now owns a 3.88 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 63 strikeouts over 48.2 innings in eight starts in 2024 and he'll look to earn his first win of the year in his next projected start Saturday on the road in Arizona.