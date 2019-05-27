Flaherty did not factor into the decision versus the Braves on Sunday despite pitching six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits without issuing a walk. He struck out seven.

Flaherty deserved better in this one but was deprived of a win when Jordan Hicks allowed three Braves runs in the ninth inning. The closer's implosion should not take away from Flaherty's masterful performance, as he gave up only three harmless singles and induced 13 swinging strikes. He'll carry a 3.77 ERA and 1.17 WHIP into his next start against the Cubs on Saturday.