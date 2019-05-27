Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Sparkles in quality start
Flaherty did not factor into the decision versus the Braves on Sunday despite pitching six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits without issuing a walk. He struck out seven.
Flaherty deserved better in this one but was deprived of a win when Jordan Hicks allowed three Braves runs in the ninth inning. The closer's implosion should not take away from Flaherty's masterful performance, as he gave up only three harmless singles and induced 13 swinging strikes. He'll carry a 3.77 ERA and 1.17 WHIP into his next start against the Cubs on Saturday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Yields two runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Wild in win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Handed another loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes loss to Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Gets win after seven shutout frames•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Yields three homers in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...