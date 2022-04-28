Flaherty (shoulder) advanced to throwing off flat ground from 240 feet Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Since he was cleared to begin a throwing program about two weeks ago, Flaherty hasn't hit any snags in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation. Although he's playing long toss, the right-hander isn't expected to resume throwing off a mound until after the first week in May, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Since he was sidelined for all of spring training, Flaherty may need another month to fully build up for starting duty before he makes his return from the 10-day injured list.
