Woodford (1-0) threw two-thirds of an inning without allowing a baserunner in the Cardinals' 5-4 win over the Pirates on Saturday.
Woodford came in relief of starter Kwang Hyun Kim and became the pitcher of record when the Cardinals erupted for all five of their runs in the top of the seventh. Through 10 appearances this season, Woodford has a 6.16 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.
