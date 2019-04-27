Hicks struck out one and allowed no hits in a scoreless inning Saturday, earning the save in a 6-3 win over the Reds.

Hicks has been absolutely dominant in April, permitting just one run in his last ten appearances covering 10 innings. The 22-year-old has converted all eight of his saves during that span. He owns a 2.38 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and has a 14:5 K:BB.