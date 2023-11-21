Gibson reached a contract agreement Tuesday with the Cardinals, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It's a one-year, $12 million deal with a club option for 2025, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. St. Louis picked up Lance Lynn in free agency Monday and will now bring in another veteran starter to help round out a rotation that badly needed to be rebuilt this winter and could still use a top-tier arm. Gibson, 36, signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Orioles last offseason and went on to register a 4.73 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 157:55 K:BB in 33 starts covering 192 innings. He played his college ball at the University of Missouri, about 125 miles from Busch Stadium.