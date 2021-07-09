Garcia signed a major-league contract with the Cardinals on Friday.
The veteran righty has had some effective seasons in the past, and his career 4.26 ERA in 315 innings at the highest level is respectable enough, but it's unclear how much he has left in the tank at age 34. He threw just 8.1 innings for the Rangers last season, struggling to a 7.56 ERA, and he's yet to make his season debut this year. He's pitched well enough in 17.1 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees' system, posting a 3.63 ERA and 27.5 percent strikeout rate, so he could still be useful in lower-leverage situations for his new team.