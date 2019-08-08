Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leaves game with foot injury
Carpenter, who went 2-for-2 with a walk in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday, left the game in the ninth inning after getting hit in the foot by a pitch, the Associated Press reports.
Manager Mike Shildt didn't immediately have an update on Carpenter following the game, although the fact the Cardinals have an off day Thursday could help Carpenter get through the issue without missing any games. Ironically, the struggling veteran was enjoying his best game Wednesday since returning from a stint on the injured list with a separate foot issue.
