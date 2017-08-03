Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Exits after just four frames
Wacha allowed a single run on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters over four innings during Thursday's loss to Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.
Luke Voit pinch hit for Wacha in the top of the fifth frame to end the righty's afternoon early. It was a surprising move because Wacha had pitched into the six inning in each of his previous six outings and posted a sterling 1.86 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 during that stretch. Clearly, Wacha has found a groove, and he sports a solid 3.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 for the campaign. Wacha projects to make his next start against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Goes six strong in win•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Downed by Cubs in primetime•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shuts out Mets on three hits•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Fans nine in consecutive starts•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Fans season-high nine in win•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shuts down Reds over six in win•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...