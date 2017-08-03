Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Exits after just four frames

Wacha allowed a single run on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters over four innings during Thursday's loss to Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.

Luke Voit pinch hit for Wacha in the top of the fifth frame to end the righty's afternoon early. It was a surprising move because Wacha had pitched into the six inning in each of his previous six outings and posted a sterling 1.86 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 during that stretch. Clearly, Wacha has found a groove, and he sports a solid 3.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 for the campaign. Wacha projects to make his next start against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.