Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Ramping up physical activity

Wacha (oblique) has been taking light swings and participating in fielding drills in recent days, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The recovering right-hander also threw a successful bullpen last Sunday and is slated for another session either Wednesday or Thursday. Wacha will be evaluated for a possible minor-league rehab assignment at that point, one that will be comprised of multiple appearances in order to allow him to build the strength in his arm back up.