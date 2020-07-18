Mikolas worked up to 60 pitches in Friday's intrasquad game start, allowing two runs on three hits across five innings, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander threw 33 of his pitches for strikes and surrendered a two-run home run to Matt Carpenter, but he was largely effective overall while also increasing his pitch count by seven over his prior outing Sunday. Mikolas appears to be on track to open the season in his expected role of No. 2 starter.