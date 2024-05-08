Mikolas (2-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Mets, allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out three over four innings.

Mikolas coasted through four innings unscathed before the Mets' bats finally came alive in the fifth. They chased him for six runs on six hits, highlighted by a Brandon Nimmo three-run homer and he was pulled before even recording an out in the inning. After a promising start, Tuesday's outing ended up being a total disaster for Mikolas and it was already the fourth time this year he's given up five or more runs. The 35-year-old now owns a 6.43 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB in 42 innings and lines up for a weekend start on the road against the Brewers.