Mikolas (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings.

Mikolas tossed four scoreless frames before the Diamondbacks rallied for five runs in the fifth and chased him out of the inning. He would allow a sacrifice fly to Jace Peterson and an RBI double to Jake McCarthy before walking consecutive hitters and exiting the game with the bases loaded. The bullpen did him no favors, allowing all three inherited runners to score. Mikolas didn't fool many in this one, registering just five whiffs on 75 pitches. It's been mixed results for Mikolas early on, as he'll take a 5.82 ERA and 1.43 WHIP into his next start which projects to be against the division-leading Brewers next weekend.