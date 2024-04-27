Mikolas (2-3) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings in a 4-2 victory over the Mets. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander fell just short of his third quality start of the season, getting the hook in the sixth inning after 85 pitches (65 strikes) following doubles by Francisco Lindor and J.D. Martinez. Mikolas also served up a homer to light-hitting catcher Tomas Nido, the fourth long ball he's allowed in his last two starts, Mikolas will carry a 5.91 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB through 32 innings into his next outing, scheduled to come on the road next week in Detroit.