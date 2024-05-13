Mikolas (3-5) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings Sunday, striking out three and earning a win over the Brewers.

It looked like Mikolas would be chased early after Milwaukee plated three runs in the first inning. Instead, he settled in for a quality start and only allowed one Brewer to reach scoring position over the next five frames. He now has four quality starts through nine outings this season, with two coming in his last three appearances. Mikolas forced just four whiffs Sunday and hasn't reached double digits in any start this year. He'll carry a 6.19 ERA into his next outing, which is lined up to be at home against Boston.