Mikolas (2-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out four.

Most of the damage against Mikolas came early -- Colt Keith opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second inning before Matt Vierling extended Detroit's lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer in the third. The 35-year-old Mikolas held the Tigers off the board in his final three frames to earn a quality start, but the Cardinals couldn't climb out of the early hole, sticking the right-hander with the loss. Mikolas has been better after a rough start to the year, allowing five runs over 11.2 innings in his last two starts. His ERA now sits at 5.68 with a 1.39 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB across seven starts (38 innings). Mikolas is slated for a home matchup with the Mets in his next outing.