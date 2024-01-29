Gomez was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Monday.

Gomez loses his spot on the 40-man roster in favor of Alfonso Rivas, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels. The 25-year-old Gomez has slugged 69 home runs over the last two seasons in the minors but has also struck out at a 33.1 percent clip over that time. Even with the swing-and-miss concerns, Gomez could draw interest on waivers with his power and relative youth.