Gomez was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Monday.
Gomez loses his spot on the 40-man roster in favor of Alfonso Rivas, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels. The 25-year-old Gomez has slugged 69 home runs over the last two seasons in the minors but has also struck out at a 33.1 percent clip over that time. Even with the swing-and-miss concerns, Gomez could draw interest on waivers with his power and relative youth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Moises Gomez: Optioned out to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Moises Gomez: Joining 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Moises Gomez: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Moises Gomez: Pacing minors in homers•
-
Cardinals' Moises Gomez: Post-hype breakout at Double-A•
-
Brewers' Moises Gomez: Signs with Milwaukee•