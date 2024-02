Gomez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Gomez hit 30 home runs at Memphis in 2023 after clubbing 39 between Double- and Triple-A in 2022. However, the power also came with a 33.1 percent strikeout rate and poor defense, which clearly impacted his appeal on waivers. He'll remain in the Cardinals organization as outfield depth.