Gomez slugged his 16th homer of the season Tuesday and is how hitting .339/.403/.826 across 30 games for Double-A Springfield.

That 1.229 OPS is certainly eye-opening, but it's worth keeping in mind that Gomez -- who's leading the minors in home runs -- is striking out at a 31 percent clip, which means it's going to be awfully tough for him to hit anywhere close to .300 (never mind .339) in the big leagues. Indeed, his numbers have predictably been sinking recently, as Gomez has hit just .156/.270/.375 over his last eight games. This is an interesting prospect with big-time power, but Gomez (who batted .171 in Double-A last year) hasn't suddenly developed into the baseball god that his surface numbers may suggest.