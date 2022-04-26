Gomez, 23, is hitting .455 with nine home runs in 12 games at Double-A Springfield.
Only four of his nine homers have come in the favorable home park in Springfield, with the other five coming in Arkansas, which played as a pitcher's park in 2021. He became a free agent after spending seven years in the Rays' organization and then signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals. A year ago, Gomez struck out at a 38.2 percent clip at Double-A, and this year he has cut that to 22.4 percent, albeit in a small sample. He was a prospect of note a few years ago after impressing at Low-A, and he's not so old that he should be ignored in dynasty leagues.